Short Interest in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Declines By 30.4%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,270,000 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 32,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.89. 7,622,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,581,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.18.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 551,615 shares of company stock worth $74,803,632. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

