Short Interest in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Grows By 36.9%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 964,100 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the March 15th total of 704,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Life Insurance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,250,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,769 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 295,529 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 668.2% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 330,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 287,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 275,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 527,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,339. China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

