Short Interest in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Grows By 59.7%

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the March 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.42.

NYSE STZ opened at $251.42 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.49.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -516.67%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

