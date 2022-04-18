Short Interest in Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Decreases By 27.5%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 834,900 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 1,151,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS CPPMF traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.78. 56,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $584.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.49 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 29.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPPMF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.75 to C$5.80 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

