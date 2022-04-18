Short Interest in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Grows By 26.7%

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.59. 288,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,363. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.14.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

