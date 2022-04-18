Short Interest in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Declines By 31.4%

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth $203,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DH opened at $25.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

