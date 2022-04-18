Short Interest in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Decreases By 29.5%

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,589,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,227 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 259,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 100,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,829. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

