Short Interest in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW) Drops By 28.9%

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DUNEW stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. Dune Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

