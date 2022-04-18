Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Declines By 36.2%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the March 15th total of 237,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE ETW traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.79. 3,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,028. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 369,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Siena Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.