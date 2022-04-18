Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Declines By 36.2%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the March 15th total of 237,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NYSE ETW traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.79. 3,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,028. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $11.37.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.