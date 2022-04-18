Short Interest in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expands By 36.9%

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 905,600 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the March 15th total of 661,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in First Foundation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Foundation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.24. 15,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens began coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

