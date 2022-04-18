Short Interest in GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Rises By 52.5%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the March 15th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 245.6 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEAGF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($48.91) to €44.00 ($47.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($47.83) to €42.00 ($45.65) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

OTCMKTS:GEAGF remained flat at $$41.35 during midday trading on Monday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.84. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $38.71 and a 1 year high of $54.45.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.