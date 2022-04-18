Short Interest in GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Rises By 52.5%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the March 15th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 245.6 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEAGF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($48.91) to €44.00 ($47.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($47.83) to €42.00 ($45.65) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:GEAGF remained flat at $$41.35 during midday trading on Monday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.84. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $38.71 and a 1 year high of $54.45.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.