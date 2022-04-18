Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Declines By 37.5%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 371.5 days.
OTCMKTS GBERF remained flat at $$585.04 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $615.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $710.45. Geberit has a 12 month low of $585.00 and a 12 month high of $865.92.
About Geberit (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geberit (GBERF)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.