Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Declines By 37.5%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 371.5 days.

OTCMKTS GBERF remained flat at $$585.04 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $615.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $710.45. Geberit has a 12 month low of $585.00 and a 12 month high of $865.92.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

