Short Interest in Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Decreases By 31.3%

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:GPL remained flat at $$0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,576,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,413,263. The company has a market cap of $103.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.73. Great Panther Mining has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Great Panther Mining by 393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 101,251 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Great Panther Mining by 667.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 203,546 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Great Panther Mining by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 603,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Great Panther Mining by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 63,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.00.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

