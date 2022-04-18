Short Interest in Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Decreases By 31.3%

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:GPL remained flat at $$0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,576,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,413,263. The company has a market cap of $103.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.73. Great Panther Mining has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.00.
About Great Panther Mining (Get Rating)
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Panther Mining (GPL)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.