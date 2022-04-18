Short Interest in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Rises By 45.5%

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 752,300 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 517,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:GFF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.35. 5,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,507. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Griffon has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $29.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.00 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Griffon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth about $64,134,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the third quarter worth about $23,370,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth about $12,643,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 759,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,641,000 after buying an additional 263,798 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,280,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,467,000 after buying an additional 184,749 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

