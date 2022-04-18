Short Interest in Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Decreases By 38.0%

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HERTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. 118,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,100. Heritage Cannabis has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

About Heritage Cannabis

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabinoid company that focuses on the production and sale of medical and recreational hemp-based and cannabis-based products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers extraction services; and focuses on processing, manufacturing, and distributing medical cannabis products and cannabis oils.

