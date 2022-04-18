Short Interest in Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Declines By 33.9%

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,800 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the March 15th total of 393,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.5 days.

HMCBF stock remained flat at $$29.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMCBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

