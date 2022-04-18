Short Interest in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Rises By 59.3%

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 839,300 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the March 15th total of 526,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 310,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

III has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

III stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $322.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.98 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

