Short Interest in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) Grows By 52.2%

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in Levere by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 51,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levere in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Levere in the fourth quarter valued at $2,144,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Levere by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 900,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 338,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levere in the fourth quarter valued at $7,305,000. 50.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Levere alerts:

Shares of LVRA remained flat at $$9.80 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,326. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. Levere has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.10.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.