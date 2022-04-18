Short Interest in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Increases By 39.7%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,010,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the March 15th total of 10,030,000 shares. Approximately 19.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 958,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LFST traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. 21,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,883. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,607,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,735 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,734,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,037 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,328,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,687,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $12,583,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

