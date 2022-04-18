Short Interest in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Declines By 38.5%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NBTX traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.50. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,839. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34. Nanobiotix has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $18.00.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

