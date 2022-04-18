Short Interest in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Declines By 30.1%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,228,400 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 1,757,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 89.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth approximately $696,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the third quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NSRGF traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,981. Nestlé has a one year low of $113.75 and a one year high of $143.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.24.

Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

