Short Interest in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Declines By 40.0%

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in P&F Industries stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned about 0.18% of P&F Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of P&F Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:PFIN opened at $5.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. P&F Industries has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

