Short Interest in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Rises By 52.8%

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the March 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 868,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.51. 8,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,086. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -726.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,400.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

In other news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,039,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Primo Water by 50.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 301,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 101,764 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Primo Water by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 46,102 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 384,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 46,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 32,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

