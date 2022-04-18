Short Interest in REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Increases By 49.7%

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 507,600 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the March 15th total of 339,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.7 days.

REC Silicon ASA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.73. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,615. REC Silicon ASA has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.

REC Silicon ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

REC Silicon ASA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of silicon materials. Its products include solar grade poly silicon, electronic grade poly silicon, and silicon gases. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar Materials and Semiconductor Materials. The company was founded on December 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Baerum, Norway.

