Short Interest in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Drops By 38.1%

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ REE traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.94. 2,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,246. REE Automotive has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $11.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that REE Automotive will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter worth $56,587,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in REE Automotive by 3,960.7% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,694,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406,774 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $50,209,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in REE Automotive by 653.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $9,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REE Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REE Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

