Short Interest in Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Expands By 45.5%

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SZGPY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($54.35) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($38.04) to €42.00 ($45.65) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Salzgitter from €28.50 ($30.98) to €32.50 ($35.33) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Salzgitter from €41.50 ($45.11) to €43.00 ($46.74) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

SZGPY stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.