Short Interest in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Expands By 42.9%

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 295,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Shares of SSTK stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.50. 14,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,892. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $77.38 and a 1-year high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.88%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 14,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,237,148.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,901,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,562,774.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,229 shares of company stock worth $18,885,608. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,838,000 after purchasing an additional 246,016 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,677,000 after buying an additional 420,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,056,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 8.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 575,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,577,000 after acquiring an additional 45,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 559,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 145,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

