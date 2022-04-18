Short Interest in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Increases By 47.6%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the March 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 897,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 22,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $286,220.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,580.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F bought 9,448,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,735,993.95. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,861,506 shares in the company, valued at $160,641,673.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,073,416 shares of company stock worth $15,833,252.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXM traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,311. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.08.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprinklr (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.