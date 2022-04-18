Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Drops By 31.4%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 266,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.0 days.

OTCMKTS TYEKF opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.37%.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.