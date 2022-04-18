Short Interest in Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Declines By 37.1%

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,918,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGHI opened at $0.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Touchpoint Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business.

