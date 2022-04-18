Short Interest in Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Declines By 37.1%

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,918,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TGHI opened at $0.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Touchpoint Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
About Touchpoint Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Touchpoint Group (TGHI)
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
Receive News & Ratings for Touchpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.