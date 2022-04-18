Short Interest in USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Decreases By 35.3%

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Equities in a report on Monday, February 28th.

USAQ stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. USA Equities has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62.

USA Equities Corp., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

