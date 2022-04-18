Short Interest in Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Drops By 30.9%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

OTCMKTS YLLXF opened at $6.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83. Yellow Cake has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.42.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

About Yellow Cake (Get Rating)

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.