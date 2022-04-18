Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the March 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.23. 68,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,206. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.63.
Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter.
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
