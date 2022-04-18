Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the March 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.23. 68,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,206. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.63.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €77.50 ($84.24) to €71.10 ($77.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €71.00 ($77.17) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.05.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

