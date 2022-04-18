Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sigma Lithium’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sigma Lithium will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sigma Lithium.

SGML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ SGML opened at $15.76 on Friday. Sigma Lithium has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $19.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in Sigma Lithium by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 37,543 shares in the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

