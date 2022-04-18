SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Set at C$13.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

In related news, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,552,925. Also, Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$993,961.50.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

