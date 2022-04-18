Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,379,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 9,527,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,628.8 days.
Singapore Airlines stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844. Singapore Airlines has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.
About Singapore Airlines (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Singapore Airlines (SINGF)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.