SingularityNET (AGIX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.00 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $146.47 million and $12.00 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00034045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00105719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 997,482,477 coins and its circulating supply is 974,385,108 coins. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

