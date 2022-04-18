Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings per share of $2.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $11.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $11.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,782,100 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 67,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.09. The company had a trading volume of 25,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,388. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.16. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $117.03 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.