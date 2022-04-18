SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.28

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 1749287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.19.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.23.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $454,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

