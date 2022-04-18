Smartshare (SSP) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $278,460.68 and approximately $34,453.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00073312 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010478 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000192 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

