SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 773,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

SWI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

SWI stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,807. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,089,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,552,000 after purchasing an additional 134,227 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,074,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,434,000 after acquiring an additional 166,654 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,744,000 after acquiring an additional 954,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 70,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 49,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

