Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.32

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 2528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.22.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

