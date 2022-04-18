Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Sonder alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sonder in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

SOND stock opened at 4.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 5.53. Sonder has a one year low of 4.05 and a one year high of 10.88.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -8.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.28 by -8.70. The company had revenue of 86.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 58.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Sonder will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonder stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 899,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.60% of Sonder at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sonder Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonder (SOND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.