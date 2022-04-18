SOTA Finance Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (SOTA) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 17th. One SOTA Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOTA Finance has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. SOTA Finance has a market cap of $167,723.84 and approximately $2,170.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SOTA Finance Coin Profile

SOTA Finance is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

SOTA Finance Coin Trading

