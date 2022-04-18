Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.55

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 486669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

SWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 484,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

