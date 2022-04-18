Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entrées. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. “

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.73.

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sovos Brands has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sovos Brands (SOVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.