Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Update

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SRCO traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. 22,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,214. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. Sparta Commercial Services has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.28.

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Sparta Commercial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 2,012.23%.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

