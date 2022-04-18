Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.85

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.85 and last traded at C$11.76, with a volume of 110551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$296.43 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 2.1099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

