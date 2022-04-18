SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 123,135 shares.The stock last traded at $182.81 and had previously closed at $179.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.48 and a 200 day moving average of $215.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after buying an additional 43,513 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 563.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 38,955 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 463.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 26,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

