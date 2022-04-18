Splintershards Price Tops $0.13 (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Splintershards has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $80.08 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000902 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000982 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000197 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 705,948,030 coins and its circulating supply is 638,173,180 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars.

